West Fork cruises to victory victory over Saint Ansgar

The West Fork boys basketball team started off hot and never slowed down Friday night as they defeated the Saint Ansgar Saints 75-38. West Fork won for the third time in a row after an 0-2 start. The Saints are 1-5.

"We played well," said head coach Trent Trask. "We executed offensively and defensively. One of our main focuses coming in was to rebound better on both ends of the floor and I thought we did that.

"It's starting to come together. We had a slow start to the season and we continue to grow. We're looking forward to Osage Tuesday."

It was anything but a slow start on Friday. The Warhawks jumped out to a 19-2 lead in the blink of an eye before eventually going up 25-11 going into the second quarter.

It was more of the same in the second quarter as the two teams doubled their point total going into halftime. That was fantastic for West Fork, but not so much for Saint Ansgar as they trailed 51-23 at the midway point.

At the 6:26 mark of the third quarter, Sage Suntken hit a three-pointer for the Warhawks to give them a 35-point advantage and trigger a running clock. The game went quickly from there as the Warhawks led 68-32 heading into the fourth before getting the convincing win.

"We just wanted to keep up the physicality and keep going fast," said sophomore Reed Stonebreaker. "We had to make sure to limit the turnovers in the second half and keep playing fast and physical."

Stonebreaker was the game leader with 14 points, Suntken had 13, Edison Caspers contributed 12, and Cayde Eberling finished with 11. Jex Schutjer led Saint Ansgar with eight points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0