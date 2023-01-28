 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Des Moines Valley takes victory lap past Iowa City 77-44

West Des Moines Valley showed no mercy to Iowa City, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 77-44 victory for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 28.

Recently on January 23, Iowa City squared off with Fairfield in a basketball game. For more, click here.

