West Des Moines Valley posts win at Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson's expense 60-42

West Des Moines Valley collected a 60-42 victory over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave the Tigers a 10-0 lead over the J-Hawks.
The Tigers' shooting moved to a 24-12 lead over the J-Hawks at the half.
The Tigers' determination showed as they carried a 42-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
