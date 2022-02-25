West Des Moines Valley posts win at Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson's expense 60-42

West Des Moines Valley collected a 60-42 victory over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave the Tigers a 10-0 lead over the J-Hawks.

The Tigers' shooting moved to a 24-12 lead over the J-Hawks at the half.

The Tigers' determination showed as they carried a 42-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.