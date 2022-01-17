 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

West Branch survives taut tilt with Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 45-44

  • 0

Mighty close, mighty fine, West Branch wore a victory shine after clipping Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 45-44 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 17.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 26-17 margin over West Branch at halftime.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon enjoyed a 34-31 lead over West Branch to start the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 7, West Branch faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on January 8 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News