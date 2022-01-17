West Branch survives taut tilt with Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 45-44

Mighty close, mighty fine, West Branch wore a victory shine after clipping Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 45-44 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 17.
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 26-17 margin over West Branch at halftime.
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon enjoyed a 34-31 lead over West Branch to start the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 7, West Branch faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on January 8 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon. For more, click here.
