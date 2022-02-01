West Branch staggers West Liberty with punishing performance 60-35

West Branch's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on West Liberty during a 60-35 blowout on February 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 21, West Liberty faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and West Branch took on Tipton on January 25 at West Branch High School. For a full recap, click here.
