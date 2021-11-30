 Skip to main content
West Branch sews up Durant 70-67

West Branch found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Durant 70-67 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on November 30.

West Branch moved in front of Durant 19-12 to begin the second quarter.

West Branch's shooting breathed fire to a 43-27 lead over Durant at the half.

The Bears' leg-up showed as they carried a 55-51 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Bears had enough offense to deny the Wildcats in the end.

