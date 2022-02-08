 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Branch rains down on Iowa City Regina 59-45

West Branch notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Iowa City Regina 59-45 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on February 1, Iowa City Regina faced off against Mt Pleasant Mount Pleasant and West Branch took on West Liberty on February 1 at West Liberty High School. Click here for a recap

West Branch registered a 30-20 advantage at intermission over Iowa City Regina.

West Branch moved over Iowa City Regina 43-35 heading to the fourth quarter.

