West Branch left no doubt on Monday, controlling Durant from start to finish for a 76-36 victory on February 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

West Branch drew first blood by forging a 11-4 margin over Durant after the first quarter.

The Bears fought to a 35-20 intermission margin at the Wildcats' expense.

West Branch stormed to a 52-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bears hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 24-12 advantage in the frame.

