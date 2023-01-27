West Branch hustles by Iowa City Regina 69-56

West Branch put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Iowa City Regina in a 69-56 decision in Iowa boys basketball action on January 27.
Last season, West Branch and Iowa City Regina squared off with February 8, 2022 at Iowa City Regina High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, West Branch faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie and Iowa City Regina took on Durant on January 20 at Durant High School. For a full recap, click here.
