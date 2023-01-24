West Branch escapes close call with West Liberty 51-48

Fan stress was at an all-time high as West Branch did just enough to beat West Liberty 51-48 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 24.
Last season, West Branch and West Liberty squared off with February 1, 2022 at West Liberty High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 17, West Branch faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie and West Liberty took on Tipton on January 17 at Tipton High School. For a full recap, click here.
