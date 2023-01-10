Wellman Mid-Prairie survives close clash with Iowa City Regina 58-52

Mighty close, mighty fine, Wellman Mid-Prairie wore a victory shine after clipping Iowa City Regina 58-52 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 10.

Iowa City Regina started on steady ground by forging a 16-15 lead over Wellman Mid-Prairie at the end of the first quarter.

The Golden Hawks kept a 27-26 half margin at the Regals' expense.

Iowa City Regina took the lead 44-43 to start the fourth quarter.

The Golden Hawks rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Regals 15-8 in the last stanza for the victory.

