Wellman Mid-Prairie survives close clash with Iowa City Regina 58-52

Mighty close, mighty fine, Wellman Mid-Prairie wore a victory shine after clipping Iowa City Regina 58-52 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 10.
Iowa City Regina started on steady ground by forging a 16-15 lead over Wellman Mid-Prairie at the end of the first quarter.
The Golden Hawks kept a 27-26 half margin at the Regals' expense.
Iowa City Regina took the lead 44-43 to start the fourth quarter.
The Golden Hawks rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Regals 15-8 in the last stanza for the victory.
Last season, Wellman Mid-Prairie and Iowa City Regina faced off on January 25, 2022 at Iowa City Regina High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
Recently on January 5, Iowa City Regina squared off with Lisbon in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.