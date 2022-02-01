Wellman Mid-Prairie staggers Wilton with punishing performance 84-53

Wellman Mid-Prairie rolled past Wilton for a comfortable 84-53 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on February 1.
In recent action on January 27, Wilton faced off against Lisbon and Wellman Mid-Prairie took on Iowa City Regina on January 25 at Iowa City Regina High School. Click here for a recap
