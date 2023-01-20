 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wellman Mid-Prairie squeezes past West Liberty 50-48

  • 0

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Wellman Mid-Prairie passed in a 50-48 victory at West Liberty's expense on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Last season, Wellman Mid-Prairie and West Liberty faced off on November 30, 2021 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 13, West Liberty faced off against Wilton and Wellman Mid-Prairie took on Iowa City Regina on January 10 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News