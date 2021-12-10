Wellman Mid-Prairie overpowers Stanwood North Cedar in thorough beating 62-28

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Wellman Mid-Prairie broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 62-28 explosion on Stanwood North Cedar in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 3, Stanwood North Cedar faced off against Monticello and Wellman Mid-Prairie took on West Liberty on November 30 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School. For more, click here.
