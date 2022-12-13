Wellman Mid-Prairie narrowly edges Wilton in tight triumph 48-39

Wellman Mid-Prairie finally found a way to top Wilton 48-39 on December 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Wellman Mid-Prairie and Wilton played in a 84-53 game on February 1, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
