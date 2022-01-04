Wellman Mid-Prairie hustles by Wilton in victory 62-51

Playing with a winning hand, Wellman Mid-Prairie trumped Wilton 62-51 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 4.
The Golden Hawks moved in front of the Beavers 15-9 to begin the second quarter.
The Golden Hawks kept a 27-21 half margin at the Beavers' expense.
Wellman Mid-Prairie's domination showed as it carried a 52-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
