Wellman Mid-Prairie earns narrow win over West Branch 51-46

Wellman Mid-Prairie edged West Branch in a close 51-46 encounter during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The Golden Hawks fought to a 27-20 halftime margin at the Bears' expense.
The Bears turned up the heat in the final quarter, but the Golden Hawks put the game on ice.
In recent action on January 25, West Branch faced off against Tipton and Wellman Mid-Prairie took on Iowa City Regina on January 25 at Iowa City Regina High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
