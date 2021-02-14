Weekend roundup: Clear Lake girls advance to regional semifinals

The Clear Lake girls basketball team clinched its spot in the regional semifinals on Saturday with a 48-32 win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

It was the first game for the Lions since Jan. 29, and the team managed to score the win with much of their starting lineup unavailable. Freshman Xada Johnson led the team with 16 points on the night, while senior Chelsey Holck was second with 12.

With the win, Clear Lake improved to 16-1 on the season. The Lions will play on Wednesday against Iowa Falls-Alden in the Class 3A, Region 4 semifinal.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL ends its season with an overall record of 5-16.

Girls Basketball

Eagle Grove 53, Central Springs 48: The Central Springs girls basketball team ended its season with a 53-48 loss to Eagle Grove on Saturday.

The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Panthers and sent the Eagles to the next round in upset fashion.

With the loss, Central Springs' season ends with a 10-12 overall record. Eagle Grove will play on Tuesday in the Class 2A, Region 6 quarterfinal against No. 2 ranked Dike-New Hartford.