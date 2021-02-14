Weekend roundup: Clear Lake girls advance to regional semifinals

The Clear Lake girls basketball team clinched its spot in the regional semifinals on Saturday with a 48-32 win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
It was the first game for the Lions since Jan. 29, and the team managed to score the win with much of their starting lineup unavailable. Freshman Xada Johnson led the team with 16 points on the night, while senior Chelsey Holck was second with 12.
With the win, Clear Lake improved to 16-1 on the season. The Lions will play on Wednesday against Iowa Falls-Alden in the Class 3A, Region 4 semifinal.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL ends its season with an overall record of 5-16.
Girls Basketball
Eagle Grove 53, Central Springs 48: The Central Springs girls basketball team ended its season with a 53-48 loss to Eagle Grove on Saturday.
The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Panthers and sent the Eagles to the next round in upset fashion.
With the loss, Central Springs' season ends with a 10-12 overall record. Eagle Grove will play on Tuesday in the Class 2A, Region 6 quarterfinal against No. 2 ranked Dike-New Hartford.
Forest City 45, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 30: The Forest City girls basketball team extended its winning streak to three games, and advanced to the regionals semifinals on Saturday with a 45-30 victory over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
The Indians will play on Wednesday against Estherville-Lincoln Central in the Class 3A, Region 4 semifinal.
Manson-NW Webster 47, Lake Mills 24: The Lake Mills girls basketball fell to Manson-NW Webster in the first round of the regional tournament, 47-24.
With the win, the Cougars advance to Tuesday's Class 2A, Region 6 quarterfinal against West Hancock, while the Bulldogs end their season with a 3-19 overall record.
Estherville-Lincoln Central 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36: The GHV girls basketball team lost to the Midgets on Saturday by a 48-36 score, as the Cardinals ended their season in the regional quarterfinals round.
Senior Jayden Frank scored 21 points in her final game as a Cardinal, and also led the team with seven rebounds.
With the loss, GHV ended its season with a 13-9 overall record. With the victory, the Midgets advance to Wednesday's Class 3A, Region 2 semifinal against Forest City.
Boys Basketball
Clear Lake 58, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49: The Clear Lake boys basketball team ended its regular season with a 58-49 win on Saturday against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
The Lions roared out in front of the first quarter to take an 18-6 lead in the first quarter, and a 37-17 lead at the half. In the second half, Clear Lake held on despite being outscored by the Cardinals by a 32-21 margin.
With the win, Clear Lake improved to 19-2. Junior Carson Toebe led the Lions on Saturday with 22 points, including five 3-pointers. Senior Andrew Formanek finished with a double-double at 13 points and 15 rebounds, while Eric Ritter had 11 rebounds and seven blocks.
For GHV, Kevin Meyers had 15 points and eight rebounds, while scored 11, and pulled in 11 boards.
Clear Lake will play Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Feb. 22, in the first round of the Class 3A, Substate 2 Tournament.
GHV will play on Thursday in the Class 2A, Substate 3 second round, against either Central Springs or Forest City.
Swimming
Mohawks have good showing at state
The Mason City swim team finished its season on Saturday at the state swim meet at Linn-Mar Aquatic Center, with Ryan Korthals participating in the 100 breasttroke and 100 butterfly, while the 200 free relay and 400 free relay teams also made the trip.
After finishing third in his first heat, Korthals finished 14th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:01.30.
The 200 free relay team of Trevor Torkelson, Korthals, Sawyer Berg, and Lucas Benitez finished 14th overall with a time of 1:30.60, the eighth-fastest time ever for the Mohawks.
In the 400 free relay, Mason City finished at 3:23.91, good for a 24th-place finish.
