Webster City utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Hampton-Dumont-CAL 64-54

Bonus basketball saw Webster City use the extra time to top Hampton-Dumont-CAL 64-54 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 14.
The start wasn't the problem for the Bulldogs, who began with a 12-8 edge over the Lynx through the end of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs took a 25-16 lead over the Lynx heading to halftime locker room.
Webster City broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-40 lead over Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Webster City, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 23-14 first overtime period, too.
