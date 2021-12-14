Webster City utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Hampton-Dumont-CAL 64-54

Bonus basketball saw Webster City use the extra time to top Hampton-Dumont-CAL 64-54 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 14.

The start wasn't the problem for the Bulldogs, who began with a 12-8 edge over the Lynx through the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs took a 25-16 lead over the Lynx heading to halftime locker room.

Webster City broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-40 lead over Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Webster City, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 23-14 first overtime period, too.

