"We’ve still got work to do:' Lake Mills staying focused as postseason approaches

For Lake Mills, it’s all about the bigger picture.
After clinching the team’s first Top of Iowa West conference title in 17 years on Tuesday, the Bulldogs improved to 18-0 on the season with a 73-48 Friday night victory over Forest City.
With just three games remaining in the regular season, the No. 2 ranked Bulldogs are a team that looks primed for yet another deep postseason run.
Last season, Lake Mills made the program’s first state tournament appearance since 1986, where they lost to Wapsie Valley in the quarterfinals, 49-45.
With that memorable experience, and the team on the verge of its second straight trip to Des Moines, it has been a fun two years for Bulldogs’ head coach Kyle Menke.
Menke has steered the ship for 22 years in Lake Mills, and these past two seasons have provided some of his best memories.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Menke said. “Our kids work very hard in the offseason and during the season. We’ve got a talented group, and a group that wants to get better every day. That’s the key. You are able to do great things when you’ve got kids that buy into things like hard work and togetherness.”
Senior Dashawn Linnen has been the team’s top scorer this season, and led the squad again on Friday with 22 points against the Indians.
Linnen scored a team-high 502 points on last year's 23-2 Bulldogs, and after getting a taste of playing on the big stage, he is eager to get back to Wells Fargo Arena.
Following Friday's win, Linnen seemed ready to quickly turn his focus to the Bulldogs’ next challenge.
“(Our 18-0 record) feels pretty good, but we’ve still got work to do,” Linnen said. “We just want to make sure we keep our mind on the bigger picture, and keep focusing on winning games.”
For the Bulldogs, last season was a dream come true. As a team that plays in a lot of small gyms in rural North Iowa, playing under the bright lights in Des Moines was something none of them will ever forget.
“It was amazing,” Linnen said. “We’d never played anywhere that cool before, and it was big. It was awesome. We definitely want to get back there this year.”
This season, the Bulldogs are not a team that blows its opponents away in any one particular aspect of the game. Lake Mills does not appear in the top five in any Class 1A major offensive category.
They rank 11th in Class 1A in total points, sixth in assists, 30th in rebounds, 16th in steals, and seventh in field goals made. Their top three scorers, Linnen, Wyatt Helming, and Caleb Bacon, rank 30th, 106th, and 135th in Class 1A in scoring, respectively.
But they just keep winning.
With a No. 2 ranking, they are one of the favorites to go all the way.
“They have really done a great job of finding their roles throughout the year,” Menke said. “We have three guys who are really effective posting up inside, and we have some shooters that have really developed some confidence throughout the year. It’s been fun to see things come together.”
The Bulldogs will host North Union on Monday night. They will start their playoff run on Feb. 15 against either North Union or West Bend-Mallard, in the first round of the Class 1A, Substate 2 Tournament.
Forest City was led by junior Andrew Snyder, who had a team-high 12 points, while senior Noah Miller finished with 11.
The Indians will host Belmond-Klemme in a 7:45 p.m. game on Tuesday.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.