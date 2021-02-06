"We’ve still got work to do:' Lake Mills staying focused as postseason approaches

Senior Dashawn Linnen has been the team’s top scorer this season, and led the squad again on Friday with 22 points against the Indians.

Linnen scored a team-high 502 points on last year's 23-2 Bulldogs, and after getting a taste of playing on the big stage, he is eager to get back to Wells Fargo Arena.

Following Friday's win, Linnen seemed ready to quickly turn his focus to the Bulldogs’ next challenge.

“(Our 18-0 record) feels pretty good, but we’ve still got work to do,” Linnen said. “We just want to make sure we keep our mind on the bigger picture, and keep focusing on winning games.”

For the Bulldogs, last season was a dream come true. As a team that plays in a lot of small gyms in rural North Iowa, playing under the bright lights in Des Moines was something none of them will ever forget.

“It was amazing,” Linnen said. “We’d never played anywhere that cool before, and it was big. It was awesome. We definitely want to get back there this year.”