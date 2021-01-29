‘We’re like brothers’: Duo of Formanek, Toebe the spark behind Clear Lake’s win streak

Since middle school, senior Andrew Formanek and junior Carson Toebe have been working together to punish defenders on the court for Clear Lake.
Through exhilarating wins and heartbreaking losses, there hasn’t been much the duo hasn’t seen.
Last year, as underclassmen, the pair were the two leading scorers on a team that won the program’s third straight North Central Conference championship. But the Lions came up one game short of heading back to the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.
“They’ve been in a lot of big games and those two really feed off each other,” Clear Lake head coach Jeremey Ainley said. “They’re friends on and off the court and they’re great leaders. They play hard and they really want to see us succeed.”
With higher goals and more success on their minds, both have taken their play to the next level. Each player is averaging over 18 points per game and have the Lions back in the AP rankings – No. 9 in the latest Class 3A poll.
Formanek, a 6-foot-6 forward, has been a monster on the glass, racking up 13.8 rebounds per game, while Toebe, a 6-foot-3 guard, is averaging close to six rebounds and four assists per game.
In Thursday night’s non-conference game against West Fork, the duo combined for 46 points in Clear Lake’s 54-45 win over the Warhawks. Toebe was solid in the first half, scoring 13 points in 16 minutes. Then, Formanek took over. He scored all 13 of Clear Lake’s third quarter points.
“I’ve been playing with Andrew since middle school, so it’s not real hard for us to get together on the court,” Toebe said. “I think it works well because he’s a post, I’m a guard, so it’s easy to work off each other.”
With two dominant players capable of scoring, one might wonder how the two players effectively manage making sure they both get their looks.
But in all reality, as long as the team is winning, it doesn’t matter who scores.
“I used to be able to come out and maybe score six points,” Formanek said. “This year, people probably didn’t think I could do that. I would have to get my 20 a game or something, but obviously I can score five points and we’ll win because Toebe’s out there lighting it up.”
“We’re like brothers,” Formanek added.
When one player is scoring, the defensive attention is naturally drawn to them. That’s when the other half of the tag team can take over.
“Whenever I’m not on, I’m looking down in the post to feed it to him right away anyways,” Toebe said. “Even when I am on, he’ll get me more open than I can myself because of all the attention he draws down there.”
The two players collectively lighting it up is a big reason why the Lions are now 13-1, and why they’ve won 11 straight games since their lone 54-46 loss to Humboldt early in the season.
Another reason for the success has been other players realizing their roles on the team. Clear Lake graduated three senior starters from a season ago, so guys like senior Eric Ritter, junior Jagger Schmitt and sophomore Travaughn Luyobya have stepped in nicely and have meshed well with Formanek and Toebe.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys that have really grown up since early in the season and continue to get better and continue to find ways to help us score,” Ainley said. “That’s been the biggest thing. We just keep growing up and keep getting better.”
The goal for the team is to win its fourth straight NCC conference title. That would require the Lions to stay undefeated in the conference to close out the season.
From there, a trip back to Des Moines lingers in the distance.
“I want to get back to the state tournament, because losing the substate final last year sucked,” Toebe said. “I think we’ve got a good chance to go back to that and win it this year.”
