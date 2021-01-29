‘We’re like brothers’: Duo of Formanek, Toebe the spark behind Clear Lake’s win streak

“I’ve been playing with Andrew since middle school, so it’s not real hard for us to get together on the court,” Toebe said. “I think it works well because he’s a post, I’m a guard, so it’s easy to work off each other.”

With two dominant players capable of scoring, one might wonder how the two players effectively manage making sure they both get their looks.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But in all reality, as long as the team is winning, it doesn’t matter who scores.

“I used to be able to come out and maybe score six points,” Formanek said. “This year, people probably didn’t think I could do that. I would have to get my 20 a game or something, but obviously I can score five points and we’ll win because Toebe’s out there lighting it up.”

“We’re like brothers,” Formanek added.

When one player is scoring, the defensive attention is naturally drawn to them. That’s when the other half of the tag team can take over.

“Whenever I’m not on, I’m looking down in the post to feed it to him right away anyways,” Toebe said. “Even when I am on, he’ll get me more open than I can myself because of all the attention he draws down there.”