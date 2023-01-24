Wayland WACO smashes through Riverside Highland 59-11

Riverside Highland got no credit and no consideration from Wayland WACO, which slammed the door 59-11 on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 12, Wayland WACO faced off against Kalona Hillcrest Academy and Riverside Highland took on Letts Louisa-Muscatine on January 17 at Letts Louisa-Muscatine. For results, click here.
