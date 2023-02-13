Wayland WACO's river of points eventually washed away Columbus Junction Columbus in an 87-22 cavalcade in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 13.

In recent action on February 2, Wayland WACO faced off against Letts Louisa-Muscatine. Columbus Junction Columbus took on Donnellson Central Lee on February 4 at Donnellson Central Lee High School.

