Waverly-Sr rains down on Charles City 79-18

Waverly-Sr swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Charles City 79-18 on December 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Charles City and Waverly-Sr faced off on January 21, 2022 at Charles City High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 8, Waverly-Sr faced off against Clear Lake and Charles City took on Iowa Falls-Alden on December 6 at Iowa Falls-Alden High School. For more, click here.
