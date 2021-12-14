Waverly-Sr outlasts Charles City 71-61

Waverly-Sr charged Charles City and collected a 71-61 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 4, Waverly-Sr faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and Charles City took on Iowa Falls-Alden on December 7 at Charles City High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.