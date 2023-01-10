Waterloo West sinks Cedar Rapids CR Washington with solid showing 68-54

Waterloo West stretched out and finally snapped Cedar Rapids CR Washington to earn a 68-54 victory for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 10.
In recent action on January 3, Waterloo West faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on January 3 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.