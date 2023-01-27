Waterloo West secures a win over Marion Linn-Mar 76-63

Playing with a winning hand, Waterloo West trumped Marion Linn-Mar 76-63 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 27.
In recent action on January 20, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Iowa City West and Waterloo West took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on January 17 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.