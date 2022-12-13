Waterloo West makes Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson walk the plank 71-34

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Waterloo West did exactly that with a 71-34 win against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on December 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Waterloo West drew first blood by forging a 21-9 margin over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson after the first quarter.
The Wahawks opened a monstrous 39-20 gap over the J-Hawks at the intermission.
Waterloo West breathed fire to a 55-29 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Wahawks put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the J-Hawks 16-5 in the last stanza.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Waterloo West faced off on February 21, 2022 at Waterloo West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
