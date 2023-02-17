Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Waterloo West passed in a 63-59 victory at Cedar Rapids Prairie's expense during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against North Liberty Liberty. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.