Waterloo East nets nifty win over North Liberty Liberty 68-63

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Waterloo East passed in a 68-63 victory at North Liberty Liberty's expense on February 12 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 4, North Liberty faced off against Iowa City West and Waterloo East took on Iowa City West on January 29 at Iowa City West High School. For a full recap, click here.
