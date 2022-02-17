Washington claims gritty victory against Solon 41-34

Washington broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Solon 41-34 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 17.
In recent action on February 8, Solon faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Washington took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on February 5 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For a full recap, click here.
