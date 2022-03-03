Walton retires from sideline after 17 years at Hampton-Dumont-CAL

When coaches retire, regardless of sport, one of the reasons they mention is how they want to spend more time with family.

That's why Heath Walton is stepping away from the bench at Hampton-Dumont-CAL after 17 years and nearly 120 wins.

"I'm getting out of coaching for my family," Walton said. "I'm doing it so I can be hopefully the person they need me to be as their dad and husband."

One of the most consistent faces to basketball players in the Bulldogs program, Walton announced his retirement in the first week of March. It comes after he led his team to an 11-11 record this year.

Despite going 4-10 in the North Central Conference, HD-CAL went 7-1 in games outside of the league. The season ended in the Class 3A substate quarterfinals.

"I honestly thought I had many years left under my belt," Walton said. "As the season went on, it was harder and harder to physically and mentally do some of the things. For people that know me, I have embraced every single year with the same level of aggression and expectation, no matter who the group is.

"What I am most proud of is I tried to hold every single kid to the same standard, regardless of what their level was. I wanted to treat everybody like they were an important part."

Walton is tied with Dave Hanneman for most wins in program history with 118. The 79 victories in the NCC is the most in the history of the Bulldogs. He led them to one state tournament appearance in the 2006-07 season.

For HD-CAL Activities Director Christi Weiser, that won't be what she remembers about Walton.

"I've been in a lot of gyms over my years and I've rarely seen a group of guys that are prepared to compete as hard as our guys did," Weiser said. "That is a reflection on the culture that Heath has built."

Walton has been coaching for basically his entire life. All he could think about growing up was being a coach and a teacher.

He was hit with adversity three years ago when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma. After a couple of years, the cancer returned and it also complicated matters.

He needed a stem cell transplant. It was a process that required Walton to miss all of the 2020-21 season.

The 2021-22 season was the first full one back for Walton. There were times where the energy that he exuberated his previous 16 years just wasn't the same.

"I'm a very emotional person, I wear all of my emotions right out on my sleeve," Walton said. "Players in our program deserve a certain expectation and level of energy. I just felt like I was getting very close to not being able to exhibit that and that wasn't fair."

That made the decision easier. He consulted his two sons and his wife before ultimately stepping away. Walton will continue to teach in the district. There is no immediate timeline on naming a new head coach of HD-CAL.

"We feel really grateful that we get to still have that (teaching) impact of every kid that comes into our building," Weiser said. "We will look for the right person for the (head coaching) job."

When Walton first started out, he didn't like asking for help. Even his longtime assistant coach that started with him, Mike Holm, didn't get an input.

If there is one thing Walton could reverse about his tenure, it would be ask for help. He did in his last handful of years, which he believes helped him tremendously.

"I did it and I was going to do it the way I wanted to do it," Walton said. "I didn't know how to ask for help. For all young coaches, that is an incredibly unhealthy way to go about doing it."

As for a potential return to coaching in the future, Walton isn't completely ruling that out. He admitted he doesn't believe he can take on another head coaching position.

For now, he's going to focus on teaching. He remains in good health and has a checkup appointment on March 16. When Walton was confined to his home, he stated he read more books during that year than he ever did in his life.

"I'm ready to be able to handle not being the head coach," Walton said. "After going through the treatments I went through last year, I've got some things for me that I have to deal with first and foremost. How to not think everything has to revolve around teaching and coaching.

"One of the things from a spiritual standpoint is that I've got to realize I'm not what I do, I've got to start to be the person that I know I can be."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.