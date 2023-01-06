 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vinton-Shellsburg holds off Marion 54-45

With little to no wiggle room, Vinton-Shellsburg nosed past Marion 54-45 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 6.

Vinton-Shellsburg darted in front of Marion 17-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings registered a 29-17 advantage at halftime over the Wolves.

Marion bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 40-30.

The Vikings chalked up this decision in spite of the Wolves' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

