Vikings, behind a youth movement, head into Christmas break with momentum

A switch flipped in the Northwood-Kensett boys basketball program.

It went from starting four seniors and a junior last season to integrating three freshmen and junior Lamonte Sims to go with the lone senior on the roster, Jason Hanson.

The dynamic of the Vikings was one that was a bit of a concern for head coach Marty Cotter.

"We're early in the season, but they have been really fun to work with and they get along (well)," he said. "I've been pleasantly surprised by that. They understand that's my job to make us as competitive as we can be."

While the camaraderie has been positive, winning was a struggle for the first couple of weeks. So just before Christmas, Northwood-Kensett got a pretty big gift.

It earned its first win of the season behind 60 combined points from its top three scorers to edge Central Springs 79-69 on Tuesday. It was the first win for the Vikings since Feb. 8.

The opponent? Central Springs.

"We like to play hard every game, regardless if we win or lose," Hanson said.

Replacing four seniors that provided the majority of the production was going to be a tall task that Cotter was given. Last season was the first time the Vikings had more than three wins since 2015-16.

The replacements he had were ones that just came out of middle school.

Colby Eskildsen, Kooper Julseth and Carter Anderson have been the freshmen given the opportunity to see if the transition from eighth grade to varsity would be seamless.

Answer?

"I would say they're just as good if not better than me at basketball," Hanson said. "They're fun to play with. In the next three years, they could be really good."

Those three spent time playing AAU basketball over the summer together. They have been integral in giving Hanson some weight off his shoulders offensively.

Eskildsen is averaging 13.5 points per game while dishing out over three assists a night. The 6-foot-4 forward had more assists than turnovers for the first time this season against the Panthers.

Julseth is third on the team with 11.4 points a contest and second in rebounds at an even six. He has registered nearly three steals a game as the lockdown defender for Northwood-Kensett.

Anderson has been the quietest of the bunch, but it might not be for very long. Tuesday was just his second start of the season and all he did was notch a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

"They got basketball knowledge, they got court sense and they got basketball skills," Cotter said. "Some of that you can't coach."

All three have meshed well with Hanson and the rest of the Northwood-Kensett group. It has led to Hanson becoming more of a leader on and off the court.

After being one of the quieter kids in the locker room over the last two years, Hanson has had to make his voice louder due to the newness he is entrenched in.

It doesn't bother him.

"This year, I try to help everybody because I'm a senior. It is kind of like your job," Hanson said.

Tuesday's triumph came as everyone broke for the holidays. And the schedule once the calendar flips to 2022 won't be an easy stretch for the Vikings.

Nine of their first 10 games in January are against teams with at least a .500 record, including contests against the two best teams in the Top of Iowa East and the best squad in the Top of Iowa West.

"I'm honestly pretty confident," Hanson said. "Even last year, we got better in the second half. The more we play together, the better we'll get."

Internally, Northwood-Kensett coaches and players believe it has been in every game this season, minus a half against West Fork and the entirety of the contest against Newman Catholic.

That gives Cotter belief the second half portion of the schedule, regardless of how tough it is, could be better than the first half.

"I thought we might be competitive, more so than we've been," he said. "I'm not completely disappointed."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

