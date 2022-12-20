 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Globe Gazette is partnering with IMT who are sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Van Horne Benton overcomes Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana in seat-squirming affair 69-65

  • 0

Van Horne Benton topped Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 69-65 in a tough tilt on December 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The last time Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Van Horne Benton played in a 81-65 game on February 15, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 13, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Solon and Van Horne Benton took on Marion on December 13 at Marion High School. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News