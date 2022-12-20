Van Horne Benton overcomes Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana in seat-squirming affair 69-65

Van Horne Benton topped Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 69-65 in a tough tilt on December 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The last time Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Van Horne Benton played in a 81-65 game on February 15, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 13, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Solon and Van Horne Benton took on Marion on December 13 at Marion High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.