Unsung heroes play major role in Clear Lake boys basketball success

While Ritter saw time in nearly every game last year coming off the bench, that wasn’t the case for Luyobya and Schmitt – the two other starters in the lineup. In fact, there’s only four games of previous varsity experience between the pair.

Schmitt played in four games off the bench last year early in the season as a sophomore, but was sidelined when he broke his hand. By the time he came back, it was the playoff and too late for him to get back into the swing of things.

“Really, he’s a sophomore playing-wise because he hasn’t played a lot,” Ainley said. “So this year, he’s really grown up as the season has gone on. Defends at a high level, but now starting to figure out ways he can score and ways he can be a threat.”

In Luyobya’s case, he wasn’t even on the varsity roster last season in his freshman campaign. His goal this season was just to make it on the roster. So he was excited to learn that he would contribute as a starter at the beginning of the season.

For him, the biggest difference is the level of play and the level of intensity. With more fans at games, the energy level within the gym is much higher. Playing with Toebe and Formanek also helps.