Unselfishness, close relationships a byproduct of Knights heavy ball movement

Jerry Gatton had no choice but to let out a small chuckle.

Newman Catholic's boys basketball coach and his staff doesn't keep track of how many passes per offensive possession his team has.

"If I was going back to my days playing basketball, maybe it is something we would (keep track of)," Gatton said with a smile.

When the Knights are in their half-court offense, you'd be hard-pressed to look at a possession with under five passes.

Every player on the court on nearly every possession on Tuesday night touched the ball at least once, even when Newman Catholic went deep into its bench when the contest against Nashua-Plainfield got out of reach.

"Having that connection, on and off the court, we feel it is a big part of it," junior Max Burt said. "It has been better this year, especially tonight. I don't think it was ever bad, but we're getting a better feel."

The Knights had to face a zone defense against Nashua-Plainfield, the first zone they've faced this season, and weaved their way around it due to plenty of passing.

They made several extra passes that led to high quality looks, evident by the 46.9% night they had from the field.

"You can't think it is going to be pass (then) score," Gatton said. "Sometimes, it is too many passes and there's time I'm like 'Shoot the ball.' If you get a better shot out of it, that is good too."

In Gatton's four years, only once has Newman Catholic not had over 300 assists as a team. In four games, it is averaging 17 assists per night on 50% shooting from the field a game.

There are several avenues as to why the Knights have amped their ball movement early this season.

One prong is the experience they have. Four of the five starters are back as Burt called this a "mature" team.

"We knew we'd have to stop it and play our game," he added. "I feel like we did a pretty good job of that tonight."

Another angle is the relationships Burt, Doug Taylor, James Jennings, Bennett Suntken and others have in not only basketball, but other sports as well.

They all have played together long enough to know the strengths and weaknesses each person has.

"I feel like we trust each other a lot, especially this year," Taylor said.

Even when teams plan man-to-man defense, Newman Catholic has still excelled in ball movement. It registered 24 assists on 32 made field goals against Bishop Garrigan in the second game of the season.

"A lot of it comes from playing hard defense," Burt said. "If you have a wide open shot, percentage goes up. You have more energy and it feeds off each other."

The Knights know the season is still too early to see if the wins they are piling up will be maintained, more specifically the margin. The preseason favorites in the Top of Iowa East are the last unbeaten team in the conference.

They know in order to get to Wells Fargo Arena, one of the primary reasons will be that ball movement and passing that has led to plenty of open looks.

"We're gelling together better," Taylor said. "We're trying to get the best shot possible, which has worked out really good for us so far."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

