Troy Mills North Linn scuffles before coming around to beat Springville 98-30

Troy Mills North Linn slipped behind early but found its footing to get tread and sped past Springville 98-30 on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Troy Mills North Linn and Springville faced off on February 1, 2022 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Springville faced off against Bellevue Marquette Catholic and Troy Mills North Linn took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 6 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. For a full recap, click here.

