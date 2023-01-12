Troy Mills North Linn defeats Iowa City Regina in lopsided affair 84-48

Troy Mills North Linn's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Iowa City Regina 84-48 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 6, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Iowa City Regina took on Lisbon on January 5 at Iowa City Regina High School. For more, click here.
