Trask changes coaching tactics, gets Warhawks back to 'bread and butter'

As a first-year head coach, Trent Trask could have stuck to his guns about what he wanted to do for West Fork's boys basketball team.

He could've said it was his way or no way. He didn't, because of one simple answer.

"I don't like losing," Trask said.

When he started to look himself in the mirror, he realized that what he was doing just wasn't working. So the Warhawks assistant coach for a couple years went back to what has given them a bounty of success.

In Trask's words, West Fork's "bread and butter."

"I tried to do way too much in the beginning of the year," he added. "We simplified it."

In the final week-plus of the regular season, the Warhawks are humming.

Winners of six straight, they earned their most signature win of the season on Monday night against Osage to snatch away a share of a Top of Iowa East conference crown from the Green Devils.

And in turn, gave West Fork a top-three finish in the league. Not bad for a team that returned checks notes 80 points from last year's conference championship team that piled up 1,589 points.

"Our team is starting to come together," junior guard Trevor Guritz said.

That bread and butter was on full display on Monday night. West Fork canned several 3-pointers, penetrated the lane, used its dribble-drive element and playing man-to-man defense to stave off Osage

It gave the Warhawks their biggest win of the season.

"We stepped up a lot better defensively and we did a lot better rebounding," sophomore Sage Suntken said. "That was a big factor."

Multiple players have stepped into roles that they knew had to be filled, but wasn't sure what the finished product would be.

Sophomore Cayde Eberling has taken the leading scorers role by the throat. The guard is clipping at 46 percent from the field, 35 percent from 3-point territory and is averaging 13 points a night.

His classmate, Suntken, is a sniper from downtown with a 44 percent mark. He made a few 3-pointers en route to a 21-point performance against the Green Devils.

"When we are hitting our shots, we're a pretty good team," Suntken said.

Guritz, Reed Stonebraker and Edison Caspers provide some sparks. All are averaging at least seven points a night and have shown the ability to take over when needed.

It was a thunderous dunk from Stonebraker early in the fourth quarter that brought some life back into West Fork. Guritz then canned a corner 3-pointer to give it the lead that it wouldn't give up.

Caspers played the most games out of anybody from the 2020-21 team and has provided valuable minutes off the bench to give the Warhawks another post presence.

"Our post players have been the biggest deference from the beginning of the year," Trask said. "They're rebounding with intensity."

That six-game losing streak and dropping eight of nine is in the rear view mirror. Yet those struggles vaulted West Fork into the position it is in now.

"Our chemistry is a lot better, we're meshing a lot better," Suntken said. "He changed his coaching a lot after Christmas break. Practice was a lot more intense."

There was no rah-rah speech Trask needed to give. He just needed to change his approach and his guys followed.

"I've made adjustments and some of them weren't good and some of them have started to pan out," Trask said. "They believe in me, they believe in each other."

Now, the Warhawks are reaping the benefits as it closes the regular season on Thursday against Forest City then gets a third meeting with Nashua-Plainfield on Valentine's Day to open district play in Class 1A.

West Fork split the meetings versus the Huskies, winning the second meeting on Feb. 4. The third meeting will come in a 10-day span from the second.

"With the way we're clicking, if we have a really good night where everyone is hitting (shots)," Guritz said. "We're going to be pretty good."

The Warhawks are in a district with two top-10 teams in Dunkerton and Newman Catholic. Lake Mills, ranked fourth, is in the same substate. The road to Des Moines will be grueling one.

And they wouldn't want it any other way.

"The more games we play, the more confidence these guys get," Trask said.

