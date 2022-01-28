Tough tussle: Iowa City West steps past Cedar Rapids Xavier 46-40

Iowa City West knocked off Cedar Rapids Xavier 46-40 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 28.
In recent action on January 21, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Waterloo East and Iowa City West took on Iowa City on January 21 at Iowa City High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.