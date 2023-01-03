Tough tussle: Eldridge North Scott breaks free from Muscatine 56-47

Eldridge North Scott swapped jabs before dispatching Muscatine 56-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 3.
The last time Eldridge North Scott and Muscatine played in a 51-34 game on February 11, 2022. For more, click here.
Recently on December 20, Eldridge North Scott squared off with Bettendorf in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.