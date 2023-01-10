 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tough tussle: Dubuque Wahlert breaks free from Cedar Rapids Xavier 57-52

A sigh of relief filled the air in Dubuque Wahlert's locker room after a trying 57-52 test with Cedar Rapids Xavier on January 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Dubuque Wahlert and Cedar Rapids Xavier played in a 67-64 game on February 17, 2022. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 3, Cedar Rapids Xavier squared off with North Liberty in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

