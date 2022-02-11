Tough tussle: Clear Lake steps past Algona 54-46

Clear Lake found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Algona 54-46 at Algona High on February 11 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The Lions moved in front of the Bulldogs 20-15 to begin the second quarter.

Clear Lake fought to a 36-21 halftime margin at Algona's expense.

Clear Lake darted over Algona 41-38 heading to the fourth quarter.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Lions, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-8 final quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.