Tough tussle: Clear Lake steps past Algona 54-46

Clear Lake found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Algona 54-46 at Algona High on February 11 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Recently on February 4 , Clear Lake squared up on Fort Dodge St. Edmond in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Lions moved in front of the Bulldogs 20-15 to begin the second quarter.

Clear Lake fought to a 36-21 halftime margin at Algona's expense.

Clear Lake darted over Algona 41-38 heading to the fourth quarter.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Lions, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-8 final quarter, too.

