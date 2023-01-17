Tough tussle: Burlington breaks free from Muscatine 65-61

A tight-knit tilt turned in Burlington's direction just enough to squeeze past Muscatine 65-61 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The last time Burlington and Muscatine played in a 68-37 game on February 21, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Burlington faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Muscatine took on Davenport Central on January 10 at Davenport Central High School. Click here for a recap.
