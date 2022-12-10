 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tough tussle: Burlington breaks free from Cedar Rapids Prairie 50-47

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Burlington wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 50-47 over Cedar Rapids Prairie in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 10.

The last time Cedar Rapids Prairie and Burlington played in a 69-45 game on December 11, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 5, Cedar Rapids Prairie squared off with Johnston in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News