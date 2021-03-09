Top-seeded Ballard too much for Clear Lake boys in state quarterfinals

The Bombers continued to extend their lead with fast-break layups and shots in transition. The top-seeded Ballard boys led by as many as 19 points late in the second quarter after shooting 70% from the field in the first half.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But Toebe, who finished with 15 first-half points, managed to hit his third 3-pointer of the half late in the second quarter to show signs of life for the Lions. The Lions still trailed, 43-27, heading into the break.

"We were going to try and mix it up there defensively and try to get them thinking a little bit more about what we're doing," Ainley said about the beginning of the second half. "The biggest thing was just coming out in that second half and just competing. Fighting harder, defending better and rebounding."

The Lions played solid defense for the majority of the third quarter, but went cold offensively. At the end of the third quarter, the Bombers took their first 20-point lead when senior Ashton Hermann cashed in on his second 3-pointer. After three quarters, Ballard led, 58-37.

The Bombers were able to coast in the fourth quarter to earn the win and advance.

Toebe led the Lions with 22 points. Senior forward Andrew Formanek posted a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double in his final game. Ballard was led by Hermann, who finished with 18 points.