Top-seeded Ballard too much for Clear Lake boys in state quarterfinals

There’s been no shortage of accomplishments for the Clear Lake boys basketball team this winter.
To name a couple, the Lions won the North Central Conference for the fifth time in seven years and qualified for the state tournament for the second time in three years.
But the No. 8-seeded Lions ran into a buzz saw in top-seeded Ballard on Tuesday afternoon.
Clear Lake couldn’t find its rhythm against Ballard in the Class 3A state quarterfinal matchup at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Bombers got out to a double-digit lead after one quarter and continued to extend the lead in a dominant 68-45 win.
"They obviously showed the reason why they're the number one team in the state, but we played into their hand and did some uncharacteristic things," Clear Lake head coach Jeremey Ainley said. "Getting back and not guarding the way we're accustomed to guarding."
The Lions started strong when junior guard Carson Toebe hit a deep 3-pointer to put the Lions up, 7-2. Clear Lake was in full control with an 11-7 lead just three minutes into the game.
What followed was a tough cold stretch for the Lions. The Bombers went on a 16-0 run to close out the first quarter. Ballard led, 23-11, after the first eight minutes of play.
"We came out with energy and hit some shots," Ainley said. "They got on a little run there, fueled by some turnovers, misses and some run outs. We were just backpedaling there and couldn't stop it in time."
The Bombers continued to extend their lead with fast-break layups and shots in transition. The top-seeded Ballard boys led by as many as 19 points late in the second quarter after shooting 70% from the field in the first half.
But Toebe, who finished with 15 first-half points, managed to hit his third 3-pointer of the half late in the second quarter to show signs of life for the Lions. The Lions still trailed, 43-27, heading into the break.
"We were going to try and mix it up there defensively and try to get them thinking a little bit more about what we're doing," Ainley said about the beginning of the second half. "The biggest thing was just coming out in that second half and just competing. Fighting harder, defending better and rebounding."
The Lions played solid defense for the majority of the third quarter, but went cold offensively. At the end of the third quarter, the Bombers took their first 20-point lead when senior Ashton Hermann cashed in on his second 3-pointer. After three quarters, Ballard led, 58-37.
The Bombers were able to coast in the fourth quarter to earn the win and advance.
Toebe led the Lions with 22 points. Senior forward Andrew Formanek posted a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double in his final game. Ballard was led by Hermann, who finished with 18 points.
Despite the loss, Ainley was proud of his team for getting back to the state tournament – something that was an afterthought when Ainley took over the program seven years ago.
"At the end of the day, you're one of the best eight teams in the state," Ainley said. "Not everybody gets to win down here, but there's 56 other teams that don't get to come down here. Certainly Clear Lake basketball is still on the map, still going to be around and still going to be coming. That's because of what these guys built."
The Lions finished their season with a 22-3 overall record. Ballard will continue its season and play in the semifinals on Thursday in Des Moines.
