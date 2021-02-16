Top of Iowa announces All-Conference teams

With the playoffs underway in Iowa high school sports, postseason honors have started to be announced. On Tuesday, the Top of Iowa announced its All-Conference Basketball teams, along with players and coaches of the year.
On the boys side, Bishop Garrigan's Angelo Winkel was named TIC West Player of the year, while Coach of the Year went to Lake Mills coach Kyle Menke, who has led his team to a perfect 22-0 regular season. In the East, longtime West Fork skipper Frank Schnoes won the honor after his team went a perfect 15-0 in conference play.
On the girls side, Bishop Garrigan sophomore Audi Crooks won the West Division Player of the Year, while Dani Johnson and Hali Anderson won co-players of the year honors in the East.
Top of Iowa Boys All-Conference Teams
East
First Team
Austin Bienemann, Sr., Nashua-Plainfield
Doug Taylor, Soph., Newman Catholic
Eric Bobinet, Sr., Osage
Nathan Havel, Jr., Osage
Justice Jones, Sr., Rockford
Kayden Ames, Sr., West Fork
Jakob Washington, Sr., West Fork
Second Team
Angel Jose, Jr., Central Springs
Max Burt, Soph., Newman Catholic
James Jennings, Jr., Newman Catholic
Kaleb Salge, Sr., North Butler
Caden Robersts, Sr., Northwood-Kensett
Ryan Cole, Sr., St. Ansgar
Cail Weaver, Sr., West Fork
Honorable Mention
Drew Kelley, Jr., Central Springs
Bo Harrington, Soph., Nashua-Plainfield
James Matthews, Sr., Newman Catholic
Corbin Lewis, Soph., North Butler
Kael Julseth, Sr., Northwood-Kensett
Max Knudsen, Fr., Max Knudsen
Kolton Lyman, Jr., Rockford
Braden Powers, Sr., St. Ansgar
Joe Ingham, Sr., West Fork
Player of the Year: Austin Bienemann, Nashua-Plainfield
Coach of the Year: Frank Schnoes, West Fork
West
First Team
Angelo Winkel, Sr., Bishop Garrigan
Noah Miller, Sr., Forest City
Kevin Meyers, Sr., GHV
Zach Suby, Sr., GHV
Caleb Bacon, Sr., Lake Mills
Dashawn Linnen, Sr., Lake Mills
Dominyk Price, Sr., North Iowa
Second Team
Carson Lane, Sr., Belmond-Klemme
Kyle Schaaf, Sr., Bishop Garrigan
Andrew Snyder, Jr., Forest City
Hayden Hutcheson, Sr., GHV
Wyatt Helming, Jr., Lake Mills
Cayson Barnes, Sr., West Hancock
Rylan Barnes, Soph., West Hancock
Honorable Mention
Kaleb Carlson, Sr., Belmond-Klemme
Joseph Meis, Sr., Bishop Garrigan
Chase Mason, Sr., Eagle Grove
Carter Bruckhoff, Jr., Forest City
Brody Boehnke, Sr., GHV
Bennett Berger, Jr., Lake Mills
Logan Sabin, Jr., North Iowa
Gage Madden, Sr., North Union
Braden Walk, Jr., West Hancock
Player of the Year: Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan
Coach of the Year: Kyle Menke, Lake Mills
Top of Iowa Girls All-Conference Teams
East
First Team
Breanna Hackman, Jr., Nashua-Plainfield
Dani Johnson, Sr., Osage
Ellie Bobinet, Sr., Osage
Hali Anderson, Sr., St. Ansgar
Brooklyn Hackbart, Sr., St. Ansgar
Gracie Urbatsch, Sr., St. Ansgar
Emma Martinek, Soph. West Fork
Second Team
Alivea Harms, Jr., Central Springs
Jennah Carpenter, Jr., Nashua-Plainfield
Kealan Curley, Sr., Newman Catholic
Madison Clipperton, Sr., North Butler
Samantha Brandau, Soph., Osage
Madison Hillman, Soph., St. Ansgar
Adrianna Kruse, Jr., St. Ansgar
Rylie Akins, Soph., West Fork
Honorable Mention
Kaylea Fessler, Jr., Central Springs
Chloe Matthews, Sr., Nashua-Plainfield
Molly McGuire, Sr., Newman Catholic
Meg Thompson, Jr., North Butler
Carly Hengesteg, Sr., Northwood-Kensett
Kaebre Sullivan, Jr., Osage
Gabby Keith, Sr., Rockford
Taylor Hanna, Sr., St. Ansgar
Maddie Hubka, Jr., West Fork
Co-Players of the Year: Dani Johnson, Osage; Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar
Co-Coaches of the Year: Chad Erickson, Osage; Scott Cakerice, St. Ansgar
West
First Team
Audi Crooks, Soph., Bishop Garrigan
Molly Joyce, Soph., Bishop Garrigan
Kaylyn Meyers, Sr., Bishop Garrigan
Shae Dillavoy, Jr., Forest City
Chloe Frank, Jr., GHV
Kennedy Kelly, Jr., West Hancock
Rachel Leerar, Sr., West Hancock
Second Team
Addison McMurray, Sr., Belmond-Klemme
Ellie Caylor, Sr., Forest City
Kaylee Miller, Sr., Forest City
Jayden Frank, Sr., GHV
Liz Richardson, Jr., GHV
Sam Nielsen, Jr., North Union
Vanessa Von Bank. Sr., North Union
Honorable Mention
Jennah Meyer, Jr., Belmond-Klemme
Abbie Capesius, Fr., Bishop Garrigan
Lea Friedl, Sr., Eagle Grove
Hannah Good, Sr., Forest City
Morgan Ryerson, Sr., GHV
Ella Stene, Soph., Lake Mills
Emma Duve, Jr., North Iowa
Olivia Von Bank, Soph., North Union
Mallory Leerar, Fr., West Hancock
Player of the Year: Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan
Coach of the Year: Merle Tigges, North Union
