Top of Iowa announces All-Conference teams

With the playoffs underway in Iowa high school sports, postseason honors have started to be announced. On Tuesday, the Top of Iowa announced its All-Conference Basketball teams, along with players and coaches of the year.

On the boys side, Bishop Garrigan's Angelo Winkel was named TIC West Player of the year, while Coach of the Year went to Lake Mills coach Kyle Menke, who has led his team to a perfect 22-0 regular season. In the East, longtime West Fork skipper Frank Schnoes won the honor after his team went a perfect 15-0 in conference play.

On the girls side, Bishop Garrigan sophomore Audi Crooks won the West Division Player of the Year, while Dani Johnson and Hali Anderson won co-players of the year honors in the East.

Top of Iowa Boys All-Conference Teams

East

First Team

Austin Bienemann, Sr., Nashua-Plainfield

Doug Taylor, Soph., Newman Catholic

Eric Bobinet, Sr., Osage

Nathan Havel, Jr., Osage

Justice Jones, Sr., Rockford

Kayden Ames, Sr., West Fork