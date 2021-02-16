 Skip to main content
Top of Iowa announces All-Conference teams
Top of Iowa announces All-Conference teams

  • Jared McNett

With the playoffs underway in Iowa high school sports, postseason honors have started to be announced. On Tuesday, the Top of Iowa announced its All-Conference Basketball teams, along with players and coaches of the year. 

On the boys side, Bishop Garrigan's Angelo Winkel was named TIC West Player of the year, while Coach of the Year went to Lake Mills coach Kyle Menke, who has led his team to a perfect 22-0 regular season. In the East, longtime West Fork skipper Frank Schnoes won the honor after his team went a perfect 15-0 in conference play. 

On the girls side, Bishop Garrigan sophomore Audi Crooks won the West Division Player of the Year, while Dani Johnson and Hali Anderson won co-players of the year honors in the East. 

Top of Iowa Boys All-Conference Teams

East

First Team

Austin Bienemann, Sr., Nashua-Plainfield

Doug Taylor, Soph., Newman Catholic

Eric Bobinet, Sr., Osage

Eric Bobinet - Osage boys basketball

Osage's Eric Bobinet (3) runs up for a shot against North Butler at a home game on Jan. 26.

Nathan Havel, Jr., Osage

Justice Jones, Sr., Rockford

Kayden Ames, Sr., West Fork

Jakob Washington, Sr., West Fork

Second Team

Angel Jose, Jr., Central Springs

Max Burt, Soph., Newman Catholic

James Jennings, Jr., Newman Catholic

Kaleb Salge, Sr., North Butler

Caden Robersts, Sr., Northwood-Kensett

Ryan Cole, Sr., St. Ansgar

Cail Weaver, Sr., West Fork

Honorable Mention

Drew Kelley, Jr., Central Springs

Bo Harrington, Soph., Nashua-Plainfield

James Matthews, Sr., Newman Catholic

Corbin Lewis, Soph., North Butler

Kael Julseth, Sr., Northwood-Kensett

Max Knudsen, Fr., Max Knudsen

Kolton Lyman, Jr., Rockford

Braden Powers, Sr., St. Ansgar

Joe Ingham, Sr., West Fork

Player of the Year: Austin Bienemann, Nashua-Plainfield

Coach of the Year: Frank Schnoes, West Fork

West

First Team

Angelo Winkel, Sr., Bishop Garrigan

Noah Miller, Sr., Forest City

Kevin Meyers, Sr., GHV

Zach Suby, Sr., GHV

Caleb Bacon, Sr., Lake Mills

Dashawn Linnen, Sr., Lake Mills

B/GBBall Lake Mills vs. GHV 2

Lake Mills senior Dashawn Linnen takes a jumper from the lane against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura  at Lake Mills on Dec. 18. 

Dominyk Price, Sr., North Iowa

Second Team

Carson Lane, Sr., Belmond-Klemme

Kyle Schaaf, Sr., Bishop Garrigan

Andrew Snyder, Jr., Forest City

Hayden Hutcheson, Sr., GHV

Wyatt Helming, Jr., Lake Mills

Cayson Barnes, Sr., West Hancock

Rylan Barnes, Soph., West Hancock

Honorable Mention

Kaleb Carlson, Sr., Belmond-Klemme

Joseph Meis, Sr., Bishop Garrigan

Chase Mason, Sr., Eagle Grove

Carter Bruckhoff, Jr., Forest City

Brody Boehnke, Sr., GHV

Bennett Berger, Jr., Lake Mills

Logan Sabin, Jr., North Iowa

Gage Madden, Sr., North Union

Braden Walk, Jr., West Hancock

Player of the Year: Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan

State Finals Bishop Garrigan 6

Bishop Garrigan junior Angelo Winkel makes a rebound but looses his footing against Wapsie Valley Friday during the Class 1A championship game of the Iowa High School Boys Basketball State Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Coach of the Year: Kyle Menke, Lake Mills

Top of Iowa Girls All-Conference Teams

East

First Team

Breanna Hackman, Jr., Nashua-Plainfield

Dani Johnson, Sr., Osage

Ellie Bobinet, Sr., Osage

Hali Anderson, Sr., St. Ansgar

Brooklyn Hackbart, Sr., St. Ansgar

Gracie Urbatsch, Sr., St. Ansgar

Emma Martinek, Soph. West Fork

Second Team

Alivea Harms, Jr., Central Springs

Jennah Carpenter, Jr., Nashua-Plainfield

Kealan Curley, Sr., Newman Catholic

Madison Clipperton, Sr., North Butler

Samantha Brandau, Soph., Osage

Madison Hillman, Soph., St. Ansgar

Adrianna Kruse, Jr., St. Ansgar

Rylie Akins, Soph., West Fork

Honorable Mention

Kaylea Fessler, Jr., Central Springs

Chloe Matthews, Sr., Nashua-Plainfield

Molly McGuire, Sr., Newman Catholic

Meg Thompson, Jr., North Butler

Carly Hengesteg, Sr., Northwood-Kensett

Kaebre Sullivan, Jr., Osage

Gabby Keith, Sr., Rockford

Taylor Hanna, Sr., St. Ansgar

Maddie Hubka, Jr., West Fork

Co-Players of the Year: Dani Johnson, Osage; Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar

St. Ansgar girls basketball vs Osage - Johnson

Dani Johnson (22) pushes past host team St. Ansgar to make a shot at a game on Jan. 19

Co-Coaches of the Year: Chad Erickson, Osage; Scott Cakerice, St. Ansgar

West

First Team

Audi Crooks, Soph., Bishop Garrigan

Molly Joyce, Soph., Bishop Garrigan

Kaylyn Meyers, Sr., Bishop Garrigan

Shae Dillavoy, Jr., Forest City

Chloe Frank, Jr., GHV

Kennedy Kelly, Jr., West Hancock

Rachel Leerar, Sr., West Hancock

Second Team

Addison McMurray, Sr., Belmond-Klemme

Ellie Caylor, Sr., Forest City

Kaylee Miller, Sr., Forest City

Jayden Frank, Sr., GHV

Liz Richardson, Jr., GHV

Sam Nielsen, Jr., North Union

Vanessa Von Bank. Sr., North Union

Honorable Mention

Jennah Meyer, Jr., Belmond-Klemme

Abbie Capesius, Fr., Bishop Garrigan

Lea Friedl, Sr., Eagle Grove

Hannah Good, Sr., Forest City

Morgan Ryerson, Sr., GHV

Ella Stene, Soph., Lake Mills

Emma Duve, Jr., North Iowa

Olivia Von Bank, Soph., North Union

Mallory Leerar, Fr., West Hancock

Player of the Year: Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan

West Hancock vs. Bishop Garrigan girls 2

West Hancock senior Rachel Leerar tries for a layup against Bishop Garrigan sophomore Audi Crooks earlier this season. 

Coach of the Year: Merle Tigges, North Union

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

