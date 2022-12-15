Too wild to tame: Wyoming Midland topples Tipton 56-46

Wyoming Midland put together a victorious gameplan to stop Tipton 56-46 in Iowa boys basketball on December 15.
Last season, Wyoming Midland and Tipton squared off with December 16, 2021 at Tipton High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 9, Wyoming Midland faced off against Preston Easton Valley and Tipton took on Lisbon on December 1 at Tipton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.