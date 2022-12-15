 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too wild to tame: Wyoming Midland topples Tipton 56-46

Wyoming Midland put together a victorious gameplan to stop Tipton 56-46 in Iowa boys basketball on December 15.

Last season, Wyoming Midland and Tipton squared off with December 16, 2021 at Tipton High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 9, Wyoming Midland faced off against Preston Easton Valley and Tipton took on Lisbon on December 1 at Tipton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

