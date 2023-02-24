Waterloo West put together a victorious gameplan to stop Cedar Rapids CR Washington 75-64 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on Feb. 24.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-15 advantage over Waterloo West as the first quarter ended.

The Warriors constructed a bold start that built a 37-30 gap on the Wahawks heading into the locker room.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington moved a small margin over Waterloo West as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Warriors had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Wahawks won the session and the game with a 27-15 performance.

